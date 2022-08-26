0
Wife of NPP’s Hackman Owusu Agyeman dead

Hackman NPP National Council of Elders Chairman, Comfort Owusu-Agyemang

Fri, 26 Aug 2022

Comfort Owusu-Agyemang, wife of New Patriotic Stalwart, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang has reportedly passed away.

The wife of the ruling Party’s Council of Elders Chairman is said to have died on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

According to a report by Myjoyonline.com, the cause of her death is yet to be established.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in for the late Comfort Owusu-Agyemang.

Member of Parliament for Okere Constituency has commiserated with his party comrade over the loss of his wife.

Dan Botwe, while describing her death as difficult has prayed for the soul of Mrs. Owusu-Agyemang whom he tagged as a nice person with an infectious personality.



