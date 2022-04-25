13
Menu
News

Wild fire outbreak at Opera Square Cinema

Video Archive
Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There is a reported fire outbreak at the Central Business District of Accra.

According to multiple reports the Opera Square Cinema at Makola in Accra has been engulfed in flames.

Videos from the scene sighted by GhanaWeb flames pushing out of the windows of the multistory structure. There is also a huge cloud of dark smoke billowing from the building into the skies of the Central Business District.

It is still unknown what sparked the fire but personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service are currently at the scene with tenders attending to the fire.

Follow our live updates for more information on the fire outbreak

LIVE UPDATES: Opera Square, other buildings up in wild flames

Watch how the fire engulfed the building

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Rita Dominic’s wedding: A Plus dishes out interesting advice to single women
Breakdown of benefits for top management of SOEs in Ghana
Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang hints of 2024 plans?
Meet the elegant wife of Michael Essien and their children
Retired referee narrates how he was forced to manipulate Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC matches
Deputy finance minister explains ‘Neutrality Allowance’
Why Akuapem Poloo moved from Dzorwulu
What Samuel Eto'o told Asamoah Gyan about GFA Presidency
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton
Related Articles: