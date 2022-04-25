Wild fire outbreak at Opera Square Cinema

There is a reported fire outbreak at the Central Business District of Accra.

According to multiple reports the Opera Square Cinema at Makola in Accra has been engulfed in flames.



Videos from the scene sighted by GhanaWeb flames pushing out of the windows of the multistory structure. There is also a huge cloud of dark smoke billowing from the building into the skies of the Central Business District.



It is still unknown what sparked the fire but personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service are currently at the scene with tenders attending to the fire.



Follow our live updates for more information on the fire outbreak

LIVE UPDATES: Opera Square, other buildings up in wild flames



Watch how the fire engulfed the building



