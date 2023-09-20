Will Cecilia Dapaah's money saga make her a role model for women who want enter politics? – Private legal practitioner asks

Private Legal Practitioner, Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu

Private legal practitioner, Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu, has raised concerns about the Cecilia Dapaah money saga and the potential impact it may have on women who aspire to enter politics.

According to him, the scandal involving the former minister would potentially challenge her status as a role model for women seeking to enter the political arena.



This comes after GhanaWeb complied five major bombshells disclosed by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) as part of this investigation into the case.



The five include, Cecilia Dapaah operating an undisclosed and undeclared real estate business; No concrete sources of the funds that were allegedly stolen from her home and a search in her residence leading to the discovery of huge sums of monies that were craftily wrapped in polyethene bags, cloths, 32 envelopes buried in secreted place in the residence.



The bombshell also includes the dead brother’s account still sending monies into Cecilia Dapaah’s account and Cecilia Dapaah reducing the stolen money from $1 million to $590,000.



Reacting to this on Accra-based TV3, Mr. Adawudu said the former minister, Cecilia Dapaah was once seen as an embodiment of womanhood in Ghanaian politics.



“Everybody saw Cecilia Dapaah as an embodiment of womanhood within the political space. But as they say, still waters run deep. I am a lawyer, and I will allow due process to be followed in this case as we cannot condemn.

“However, if we consider what we are hearing and the allegations, will this portend well for women who want to be in politics? Will she be a role model, No” he said.



The private legal practitioner questioned why a leader like Cecilia Dapaah would opt to keep monies of such magnitude in her home rather than in a bank.



Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu further argued that it might be related to concerns about the banking stability sector or questionable sources of her income.



“Why won’t you as a leader be able to send your money into the bank? It is because you are aware of the crisis and the collapse of the banks. While the banks have collapsed and they have not been resuscitated, was it the decision by their leadership for them to keep their money home?



“She is not the only one who had allegations of keeping money in the house. Why is it that every other Ghanaian is not keeping the money in their home, they don’t even have it.



He continued “But why do you keep yours home, if there is no intent or you know that the source of your money is tented, why won't you send it to the bank? It is because they know that this source of income is tented.”

