Will Ghanaians accept Alan-Bawumia ticket? – UG lecturer asks NPP

Kobby Mensah

The NPP must focus on its current mandate not the 2024 polls

The party is yet to pick a flagbearer for the vote



VP Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen are considered frontrunners



Political Communications and Marketing lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kobby Mensah is asking whether the Ghanaian voter will accept a flagbearership pairing of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen.



According to the lecturer, the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, more than ever needs to fulfill its promises and ride on that to defeat the NDC come 2024.



Whiles stating that it was possible to ‘Break The Eight’ as the party has campaigned as it seeks to win a third successive term, he is concerned whether Ghanaians will appreciate a joint ticket between Bawumia and Alan, who are frontrunners in the race to lead the party into the 2024 elections.

“They can break the 8… For me, saying that Alan – Bawumia pairing, I will ask you the question, is that what the voters want? You can use that to satisfy your party people to bring unity but the point is can it satisfy Ghanaians? That is the point.



“Are Ghanaians satisfied that the platform that Bawumia stood on … he is a fantastic guy, for me, we have always been talking about young people in the seat. But he hasn’t delivered, we have to be straight. He hasn’t, all the platforms that he mounted…economic emancipation, taxation to production, have we had it?” he quizzed.



Whiles stressing that the area of digitalization, Bawumia’s recent area of focus, was important, the lecturer is quick to point out that it is curious that Bawumia has almost totally abandoned issues to do with the economy.



“When NDC selected Prof Jane Naana as running mate, people said she is not an economist, how can she battle Bawumia, but Bawumia has left the economic platform long time ago, he doesn’t talk about the economy anymore,” he said in an interviewed aired on Joy FM’s News Night programme of December 30, 2021.



At a recent party conference in the Ashanti Region, delegates deferred decisions on a raft of proposals to a committee following which a national conference will be held to take decisions and elect a flagbearer.

The party has ramped up its ‘Break The Eight’ mantra as it hopes to be the first under the Fourth Republican dispensation to win more than two successive terms.



Two top party members who have openly supported the idea of an Alan-Bawumia ticket are Frank Annoh-Dompreh, MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri and Nana Akomea, who is currently head of state-run transport company, STC.



The race to replace Akufo-Addo as flagbebearer is currently between Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Other contenders include Agric Minister Afriyie Akoto Osei and Joe Ghartey.