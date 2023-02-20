Will Minority boycott minsiterial vetting over party orders?

Leadership of the Minority Caucus in Parliament

Parliament's Appointments Committee has slated today, February 20 to start vetting of latest ministerial nominees announced by president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

But barely 24-hours to the start of the process which includes almost equal membership on the part of the Majority and Minority Caucuses, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) issued a statement ordering its Members of Parliament to not approve any of the nominees.



According to party, the caucus should rather push for a reduction in the size of government with a view to reduce the needless drain on scarce public resources.



In a press statement signed by General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwettey, the NDC it added that the most important thing for government to do right now amid haircuts is a reduction of the size of government.



The statement is mute on whether the MPs on the Committe can sit through the vetting but later reject the approval process.



It read in part: “The leadership of the NDC, has, against this backdrop, directed the Minority caucus in Parliament NOT to approve any of the new ministerial nominees and to further push for a reduction in the size of government with a view to reducing the needless drain on scarce public resources.

“In this moment of haircuts, the most important thing the government can do is to do a "governmental haircut". Our directive to the minority in parliament, we believe strongly aligns with the genuine sentiments of most Ghanaians,” the statement added.



Below is the statement



PRESS RELEASE For Immediate Release



February 19, 2023



STATEMENT ON VETTING AND APPROVAL OF NEW MINISTERIAL NOMINEES.

The NDC has long expressed concern over the very large size of the current government and shares the views of most Ghanaians, including Civil Society, that it must be reduced bearing in mind the current massive economic mess, the country has been plunged into by the Akufo-Addo/ Bawumia government.



Despite numerous appeals, President Akufo Addo has quite characteristically, remained adamant and tone deaf.



The leadership of the NDC, has, against this backdrop, directed the Minority caucus in Parliament NOT to approve any of the new ministerial nominees and to further push for a reduction in the size of government with a view to reducing the needless drain on scarce public resources.



In this moment of haircuts, the most important thing the government can do is to do a "governmental haircut". Our directive to the minority in parliament, we believe strongly aligns with the genuine sentiments of most Ghanaians.



Enough is enough.

Signed. Hon. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey General Secretary



