Will Special Prosecutor investigate how Sir John acquired his assets? - Dr. Steve Manteaw

Policy analyst, Steve Manteaw

A policy analyst with the Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC), Dr. Steve Manteaw has questioned whether the Special Prosecutor will investigate how the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, known popularly as Sir John, acquired his assets.

Sir John’s will has been leaked on social media and has become the center of discussions on both social and traditional media because some portions of land at the Achimota Forest and other reserves were allotted to his family.



The Lands and Natural Resources Ministry has said that it’s investigating issues with regard to the Achimota Forest.



But A policy analyst with the Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC), Dr. Steve Manteaw wants to know if the Special Prosecutor will have interest in investigating how Sir John acquired his properties considering the fact that 90% of the assets were acquired after the NPP took over the government in 2017.



In a post on Facebook questioning whether the Special Prosecutor will take interest in investigating how Sir John acquired his assets, Steve Manteaw said “The Lands Minister says he’s investigating issues in Sir John’s leaked will in relation to Achimota forest and the Ramsar site. Will the Special Prosecutor also look into how most of the listed properties were acquired? Thinking of the essence of Asset Declaration”.



Sir John’s Assets



House on plot number GA54480 located in Ogbojo, East Legon, and acquired on February 12, 2018House on plot number GA 55329 located at Oyarifa No. 2, acquired on May 11, 2018House plot number GA 55475 located at Oyarifa No.1, acquired on September 27, 2017House on plot number GA 5881 located at Adjiringanor, Accra, (white House), acquired on August 7, 2019.A 6-bedroom house located at Patangbe, Ogbojo, near East Legon.A 4-bedroom house located in Mempeheusem, East Legon7. A 3-bedroom house on plot number TDA 4140 located in Mempehuesem, East Legon



8. Another 3-bedroom house on plot number TDA 4140 located in Mempehuesem, East Legon



9. A 4-bedroom house on plot number GA56838 located in East Legon and acquired on October 25, 2018



10. A 5-bedroom house located in Sakora Won



11. A 4-story building located in East Legon, with 10 apartments, each apartment consisting of 3-bedrooms; and five apartments, each consisting of two bedrooms.



LANDS



12. Two plots of land located in Ahenema Kokoben in the Ashanti Region



13. Two plots of land with registration number GA56921 located in Oyarifa, were acquired on November 6, 2018.



14. A 5.541-acre land located in Achimota Forest held in the name of Jakaypros Limited

15. A 0.987-acre land located in Achimota Forest held in the name of Fasoh Limited



16. Unspecified piece of land located in the Achimota Forest jointly owned with Charles Owusu



17. An unspecified piece of land held in the name of DML located in the Achimota forest



18. A 5.07-acre land at the Ramsar site, Sakumono



19. Five plots of land located at Millenium city, Kasoa



20. One plot of land with certificate number GA60802, located at Mempeheusem, East Legon, was acquired on December 13, 2019.



21. Two plots of land approximately 0.40acres located at No.7 ARS Lane, Ogbojo, near East Legon



22. One plot of land near the Chain Homes Estate at East Airport Hills.



23. A piece of land numbered plot 139 is located within the Adentaman District (aka Aviation land).



PRIVATE VEHICLES



24. Lexus LX570



26. Ford Fusion



27. Lexus V6



28. Nissan Titan Pick Up V8

29. Mercedes Benz E68 Sport AMG



30. Honda Pilot V6



31. Honda Accord Sport



32. Toyota Landcruiser V8



33. Ford 150



34. Honda Accord 2.0 Touring



35. Toyota Rav 4, 2019 model



36. Chevrolet Cruze



37. Lexus Saloon Car, 2019 model



GUNS



38. Five pump-action guns



43. Clothing



BANK ACCOUNTS



44. National Investment Bank, account no. 1802092960501

45. CBG, account no. 0302239130003



46. GT Bank- in the name of Ruth Korkor Odonkor



47. GT Bank-in the name of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie



48. Fidelity Bank, account no. 1060032907210



49. ADB, in the name of Jakaypros Limited



50. United States Bank, Wells Fargo, in the name of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie



51. Canadian Bank Account, Royal Bank, in the name of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie



INVESTMENTS



52. ADB: Two million cedis (2,000,000.00), expected to mature in April 2020.



53. Two hundred and fifty thousand Ghana cedis (GHc 250,000) with NTHC which stood at GHc 303,720.22 as of July 31, 2019.



54. Joint gold production investment with Francis Owusu



Joint ownership in gold production investment with:



55. ROTL,



56. FASOH

57. MBL



HOSPITAL



58. Afriyie Memorial Hospital, located at Sakora Wonoo



OTHER BUSINESSES



59. A fuel Station located at Kentinkrono in the Ashanti region



60. Fuel tanker vehicles (10 in number)



70. One teak plantation located at Nkawie in the Ashanti Region



71. Rubber plantation located in the Eastern Region



72 Stalls located at the new Kejetia market, Kumasi (3 in number)



75. Farms at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.