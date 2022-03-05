1
Menu
News

Will you be able to govern the country should a coup occur? - A/R Minister rebukes NDC

Video Archive
Sat, 5 Mar 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has cautioned those calling for a coup in Ghana to desist from it.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, the Regional Minister reminded Ghanaians of the consequences of a coup d'état, alluding to some events that took place during the times when Ghana was thrown into a state of chaos as a result of a coup.

He made reference to incidents where some Ghanaian men and women were tormented and others killed without provocation because of the Military takeover.

To him, if the coup activists knew the terrible things a coup brings, they wouldn't attempt uttering it as a solution to Ghana's problems.

"I will never ever pray for a coup because it won't help any person," he said.

He also asked the opposition National Democratic Congress, whose supporters are calling for a coup, if they will be able to govern should there be a coup d'état.

"You want to rule the country but are calling for a coup. Will you be able to govern the country should a coup occur?'' he questioned and advised the opposition to stop making such statements stressing it's distasteful for any person to hope for a coup in Ghana.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Grand P proposes to his heavily endowed girlfriend on TV
An evacuee’s harrowing experience from Ukraine
A look at Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s magnificent home and luxurious fleet of cars
Show some respect to Bono chiefs – Akufo-Addo told
Nigeria announce squad for Ghana games
Kwesi Pratt slams Ghanaians supporting Ukraine
Former NPP MP for Birim North passes on
Ethiopia FA mocks Wahab Adams’ nationality switch claim
Otto Addo drops experienced Wakaso, 6 others for Nigeria game
Coach abandons four Ghanaian players to join Ukraine soldiers to fight Russia