'Will you bear the hardship?' - TV host slams Ben Ephson over E-Levy

Ben Ephson has openly expressed support for the E-Levy

The commandant of the Patriots and all Foot soldiers of Africa, Nana Otu Darko, host of CTV's Morning Show, 'DWABRE MU' has descended on Ben Ephson, Managing Editor of Daily Dispatch for saying the National Democratic Congress support the passage of the controversial E-levy.

According to him, the newspaper editor should think of the hardship and suffering Ghanaians will go through if the E-levy is passed.



On the Edika segment, Nana Otu Darko in his patriotic element was not pleased about how Ben Ephson shared his opinion on delays in the passage of the E-levy without thinking about the poor Ghanaian.



But rather suggesting that the opposition party should allow the E-levy to be passed since that will make the current government unpopular and eventually lose the 2024 election.



The CTV fire brand morning show host believes it's unwise to politically say that.



According to him, Ben Ephson should rather think about the millions suffering and the untoward hardship the E-levy will bring to Ghanaians for the three years ahead as no politician nor Ben Ephson will bear the suffering E-levy will unleash on the poor.

"You have not asked yourself that within this period till the time election will be held, the hardship and suffering Ghanaians will go through who will bear it.



"Will you bear it for Ghanaians?



"You don't even have a mobile money account," he said



He also stated that, "it's rather the responsibility of these old folks in this country to lead a crusade against the E-levy, that it's unnecessary because already we have been bombarded and burdened with many unnecessary taxes."



He also questions the government for not fulfilling many of the promises when they made like moving away from taxation to production when voted in to power.

"You don't even care about Ghana.



"It should be course of the old bigwigs in this country to lead a crusade against E-levy because its unwise. Already we have been burdened with unnecessary taxes, is it not this same government that told Ghanaians when voted to power they will move from taxation to production, so is E-levy rice or banana plantation, is it not the same taxation", he posited.



Nana Otu Darko further encouraged Ghanaian youth to use any legitimate means to press home their demands and hold the old corrupt folks accountable for mismanaging the country