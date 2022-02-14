William Wilson Agbleke donates to NDC Ketu North Constituency

NDC National Executive Member, Wilson William Agbleke

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contributor

The National Executive Member of the National Democratic Congress William Wilson Agbleke has made a cash donation to help in the reorganization of the Ketu North Constituency.

In an effort to assist the constituency and it's members, William Agbleke made a cash donation of GHC 7,000 cedis to the Ketu North Constituency.



Part of the money which is Ghc 4,500 is to support in the construction of the Ketu North Constituency office.



The money will be used to purchase one hundred bags of cement for the completion of the NDC Ketu North party office.

The rest of the funds will also aid the renewal of NDC membership cards for members in the constituency.



As a staunch member of the NDC, William Agbleke has served the party for 25 years and has been one of the benevolent financiers of the Ketu North Constituency over the years.



The NDC National Executive Member is also the son of the founding father of the NDC in the Ketu North Constituency who was able to convince and win the hearts of many to join and work for the party.