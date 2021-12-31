Wilmina releases new single 'Your Love' featuring Kobby Mantey

Ghanaian-Belgium based leading worship leader, recording artist and Media Excel signee, Wilmina, has released a new single titled, “Your Love,” to digital outlets.

The pastor and counsellor known privately as Wilhelmina Kwatemaah Fordjour made the announcement of her second single off her forthcoming album over the weekend via her label’s social media handles.



The song, recorded a few weeks ago by Kaywa also had its visuals released on Saturday, December 25.



The Ghana Music Awards UK nominated and award-winning singer-songwriter marks her second single release in less than a year and these songs continues to impact audiences worldwide.

The powerful 4-minutes recording features renowned gospel minister Kobby Mantey and this special project musically expresses the deeply miraculous movement of God in the career of Wilmina.



Check out the song on all audio streaming platforms and on YouTube for its visuals.



