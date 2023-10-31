Winning 2023 Journalist of the Year well deserved – NDC to Erastus Asare Donkor

Erastus Asare Donkor lifts his citation

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has congratulated Multimedia’s Erastus Asare Donkor on winning the Journalist of the Year award at the 27th GJA award ceremony.

Read the full statement below



On behalf of the National Democratic Congress, I would like to congratulate Multimedia’s Erastus Asare Donkor, for winning the Journalist of the Year award at the 27th GJA award ceremony.



There is no gainsaying the fact that this award is well deserved and a testament to his relentless devotion to the fight against illegal mining and its debilitating impact on our environment.



Journalists like Erastus Asare Donkor, are standard-bearers of what true patriotism is. At the very peril of his life and sometimes in the face of intimidation from the powers that be, Erastus Asare Donkor took his lenses into various forest reserves and hard-to-reach places to expose the underbelly of the Galamsey menace that has assumed alarming proportions under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.



Undoubtedly, this award will motivate and encourage he and others like him to sustain the fight to protect and preserve our environment, from wanton destruction by a few greedy persons.

The NDC salutes his courage and resilience and says congratulations to him once again.



SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ.



(National Communications Officer, NDC)