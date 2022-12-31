Winning an election is not about plenty talk on radio and TV - Dr Sarpong jabs NDC, NPP

Dr Smart Sarpong, Research Fellow at the Kumasi Technical University

A Senior Research Fellow at the Kumasi Technical University, Dr Smart Sarpong, has taken a swipe at politicians who jump from one radio and television station to the other during campaign seasons.

According to Dr Sarpong, winning an election is not based on plenty of talks on radio and national television.



He noted that the best way to win an election is to go into the community and advocate for Ghanaians' votes.



His comments come in response to the recent assertions made by some political figures; the Ashanti regional NDC youth organizer, Joseph Yamin, who said that the NDC will win 12 seats in the Ashanti region's parliamentary seats.



“I will win a minimum of seven to 12 seats in the Ashanti Region; mark my words,” Joseph Yamin said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show.



On the other hand, Henry Nana Boakye, the NPP's national organizer, who also claimed that the party's leadership had no fear of the NDC administration's new leadership.

According to him, the new executives are known for their capabilities, so the NPP is not frightened by them.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye said "the selection of Asiedu Nketiah shows the party just wants someone who will play with their emotions and ego."



But speaking in an interview on Nsempii TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Smart Sarpong explains that it requires effort and diligence for any political party to win an election.



In his words, “Now that the battle lines have been established, the NPP and the NDC are both prepared. I have also heard many people compare which party has the experience and which has strategies, but the advice I will give to both parties is that it is about common sense, wisdom and how your approach to the work will determine a winner in the election."



“… therefore, the work is done on the ground rather than by saying that one can get a certain number of seats on television and the radio," Dr Sarpong added.

Watch the full interview below:







AM/FNOQ