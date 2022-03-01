Wisconsin University to hold March 3 seminar on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Wisconsin International University College

The Wisconsin International University College (WIUC) Department of International Relations (School of Research and Graduate Studies) and the Public Affairs Unit of the school are all set to hold a seminar for an in-depth discussion on ongoing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The seminar will take place on Thursday, March 3, at the premises of the WIUC, Block “C”, Third Floor between 3 & 5 pm.



The topics and speakers include An international politics perspective – Dr. Yao Gebe, HoD – International Relations Dept.; Economic and sanctions underpinnings of the RUSSIA/UKRAINE crisis – Dr. Solomon Appiah, Lecturer- International Relations Dept.

Others are RUSSIAN/UKRAINE crisis: Role of multilateralism in the resolution of conflicts – Ambassador Dr. George Brandful, Lecturer – International Relations Dept.; Role of international law in multilateral dispute resolution – Dr. Frederick Boamah, Lecturer -International Relations Dept. WIUC-Gh & International Law expert.