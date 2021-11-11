Wisconsin launches state-of-the-art nursing skills lab at its Kumasi campus

Wisconsin nursing skills lab

Source: Fatima Tahiru, Contributor

The Chairperson of the Otumfuo Education Fund who doubles as the Hiahene of Asanteman, Oheneba Boakye Adjei has lauded the Wisconsin International University College Ghana (WIUC-GH) in its bold step at promoting quality teaching with the set-up of its new state–of–the–art Nursing Demonstration laboratory at its Kumasi Campus.

The Hiahene was the special representative of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the official commissioning of a new Nursing Skills Demonstration Laboratory at the Feyiase campus of WIUC-GH.



In his address after a brief tour of the facility, the Hiahene who is also a medical expert with several years of practice in the United States expressed profound gratitude to the management of the university for its effort at enhancing the quality of teaching in the Asanteman.



He expressed his admiration for what he had witnessed at the Skills laboratory saying “this is comparable to any facility one can find in Europe or America.”



The Chief commended the Chancellor of the University for his bold step in setting up not just a higher learning institution, but an institution that promotes excellence in teaching combined with practical’s. This, he said comes in the face of seeming lack of support and enabling environment for businesses to flourish.



The Hiahene, therefore, urged the government to create an enabling environment for more players in the private sector to invest in Ghana.

NMC Initiatives



The Deputy Registrar for the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) of Ghana Mrs. Philomena Wulli described the skills lab as top-notch reminding students of the importance of a Skills Laboratory in the teaching and learning of Nursing and Midwifery. She added students learn better when they practice the skills themselves in appropriate learning environments and participate in learning practices actively.



She announced steps the NMC has taken recently to improve the competence of nurses and midwives including the introduction of online Continuing Professional Development (CPD) and the online examination.



She also added skills of nursing and midwifery professional are being improved through the development of new mobile apps that contain competence skill materials which is accessible on the go saying these will go a long way to complement the practical training students receive in the laboratories.



The Chancellor of WIUC, Dr. Paul Kofi Fynn, reiterated his commitment at ensuring the African youth is given the best training in whatever field in order to manage their resources for the betterment of the state and the continent through the provision of quality practical training.

500-bed students hostel



Professor Obeng Mireku, the President of the University announced the start of the construction of a new 500-bed student hostel facility to accommodate students from far and near. He also announced plans by the University to establish a modern medical facility and teaching hospital.



The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was later honored with a citation for his role in improving the quality of life of his people through access to quality education.



Also at the commissioning of the facility where the Member of Parliament of Kwadaso Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, Chairman of the University Council Justice Duose, Dean of the School of Nursing Dr.Angela Acheampong, and other government officials.