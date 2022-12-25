With dedication and hardwork, we’II make Ghana prosperous again - President Akufo-Addo's Xmas message
Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: rainbownradioonline.com
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed optimism in his Christmas message that Ghana will recover from its economic challenges.
He stated that the country has faced challenges over the last three years, but he was optimistic that we would overcome them.
He said there were moments we doubted our ability to surmount these challenges.
He noted that despite it all, we are beginning to come out of the challenges.
He said with dedication, hard work, and continuous prudence in the management of the affairs of our nation, we would ”rise up again”.
He added that Ghanaians must be prepared to make sacrifices to make the country a prosperous one.
He called for a responsible celebration and asked those who could celebrate to help the poor.
