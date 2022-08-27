'With determination and zeal, you can make it in life' – Tobinco boss advises youth

Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I

The Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I, has advised young people and Ghanaians in general not to be deterred by their unfavourable family backgrounds, encouraging that with hard work and determination, they can make it in life and also be successful.

Nana Amo Tobbin 1, who is also the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Takoradi Technical University was speaking at the 2022 Wisdom Summit held in Accra recently.



The renowned entrepreneur and motivational speaker further advised the youth not to underrate themselves but strive to work hard to break the chains of poverty in their families.



According to him, if the youth of Ghana and for that matter Africa have self-belief, they can achieve any positive thing in life.



He pointed out that, with determination and zeal, the youth of today can soar higher in their various fields of endevours.

“(God) has given wealth to everybody, so it is not something we have to struggle to get. But one very important thing is that you do not undermine yourself. Do not underrate yourself. Have the belief that what someone has achieved, you can also achieve.



“The path to having health is determined by the person in question. There is no difference between myself and any of you here. The first thing you must know is that you should not think I am rich because I am better than you. You can do whatever you want to do in life,” he added.



