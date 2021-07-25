With the right resources, credible Kissi Agyebeng will function - Lawyer

Kissi Agyebeng has been approved as Ghana's Special Prosecutor

Private legal practitioner lawyer Osei Tutu Junior has described the Special Prosecutor nominee Kissi Agyebeng as a man of integrity and competence for the Office.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said he does not have any reason to doubt that Kissi Agyebeng has the right attitude to prosecute corruption offences.



He posited that the lawyer has a track record with several years of experience in the legal system and there are several pieces of evidence to show his contribution to the fight against corruption.



Lawyer Osei Tutu Junior was optimistic the nominee will discharge his duties and make Ghanaians regain trust in the OSP.

He asked Ghanaians to give him the benefit of the doubt.



He said with the right resources he would be able to function effectively.



He asked the public to support him because fighting corruption is not an easy task.