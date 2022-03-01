Withdraw Nana Ofori Ansah I as Chairman of UEW immediately - Governing Council to gov't

UEW

The Governing Council of University of Education, Winneba, (UEW) is calling on the government to immediately withdraw the appointment of its Chairman, Nana Ofori Ansah I, following accusations that his actions have thrown the University into a state of chaos.

In a statement issued and signed by the President-UTAG and Convocation Representative on Governing Council, Mr. Eric Sakyi Nketiah, Nana Ofori Ansah I is said to be creating ''unease, tension, and confusion within the University'' with regard to effecting a Winneba High Court ruling on the reinstatement of some dismissed staff of the UEW.



''...withdraw the appointment of Nana Ofori Ansah I as the Chairman of the Governing Council of UEW. His short reign has been divisive, dictatorial, and authoritarian with an unbridled penchant for using a bulldozer approach to pursue a hidden agenda.



''It must be stated emphatically that such administrative infractions by the Council Chairman has never happened in the history of this University nor known to have occasioned in any of the sister Public Universities in Ghana.



''It is upon this and many other matters that are creating tension in the University and foreboding imminent acts of vindictiveness and victimisation expected to be unleashed on certain targeted staff, that as concerned Senior Members of the University, we feel obligated to speak out and not sit aloof in the face of these current happenings.

''We, consequently, call on the Government through the Minister of Education to immediately, in order to foster peace, unity and true reconciliation call the Chairman of Council and the Vice-Chancellor to order to avert any catastrophic event that could mar the peaceful environment. We further call on the government through the Minister and other agencies to get to the ground on a fact-finding mission to ascertain the reality and not to give in to deceptions and lies from any quarters who for obvious selfish interests could paint an entirely different picture'', portions of the statement read.



Find below the full statement from the council.



