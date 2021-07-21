Withdraw case from court, let's focus on winning 2024 - Techiman South NDC executives to leadership

Some executives of the party in the constituency want the case withdrawn

The prolonged election dispute between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Techiman South constituency could just see an end soon as calls have been made by the latter for the withdrawal of the court case.



Leading this call, Kwadwo Adjei, one of the branch executives of the NDC in the constituency, urged the leadership of his party to call back the case that is currently at the Wenchi High Court.



He added that it would be more prudent for the NDC to concentrate its energies on resolving its internal differences, while working towards victory in the general elections of 2024, reports 3news.com.



Speaking with a cross-section of the media on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Kwadwo Adjei explained how daunting a duty this current petition at the court has had on the NDC party in resolving its internal wranglings.

He explained that the continuation of this position by the party puts its future chances of winning elections in a difficult place.



“The internal problem is very big, so we want the leadership to look back at the toil of branch executives like us which even led to the defeat and concentrate on the internal issues to get resolved so that we can secure victory,” he said to the journalists in Twi.



It will be recalled that the NDC was for the second time in a month, slapped with a total of GH¢16,000 in charges by the Wenchi High court in the case of the Party versus the Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, and the Electoral Commission.



The NDC dragged Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, the substantive MP, and the EC to court to contest the results of the 2020 parliamentary elections in Techiman South.



Christopher Beyere Baasongti, who was the parliamentary candidate of the NDC for Techiman South in 2020, as part of the suit against Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah and the EC, is praying the court to quash the declaration of the MP as the winner of the elections.



Kwadwo Adjei explained further that it had come to his attention that many branch executives of the NDC are not happy with the turn of events and would have had their party focused on more progressive things.

He added that among that is their unhappiness with the way their party General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, is dealing with the matter.



They, therefore, called on the national and regional executives to persuade the 2020 Parliamentary Candidate, Christopher Beyere Baasongti, to “forget” about the case and move on to strategizing for the next polls.



3news.com reports further that some other branch executives present lamented that, they as the youth, who are at the grassroots, make up an integral part of the party and as such, their voices must be heard.



The Wenchi High Court last heard the case on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, and will sit again on Friday, July 30, this year.



