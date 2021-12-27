Withdraw e-levy bill from parliament - PPP

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP), has in a goodwill message to mark Christmas reminded Ghanaians “of the relevance of giving, sacrifice, and selflessness”, especially on the part of public servants.

According to the PPP, the country has suffered so much economic hardship in the year and it is therefore befitting for the government to ease the hardship by giving back more to the people.



The PPP asked the government to provide job opportunities that will bring productivity and hope for Ghanaians.



It further urged the government to initiate the much-anticipated constitutional review as well as allow MMDCEs to be elected into office instead of being appointed by the President.

The party also called for the withdrawal of the e-levy bill from parliament and entreated the government to rather widen the tax net.



