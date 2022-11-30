Withdraw from the chairmanship race; I'll beat you hands down – Ofosu-Ampofo to Asiedu Nketiah

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah (left), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo (right)

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has urged the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, to withdraw from the chairmanship race in the upcoming national executive election of the party.

According to Ofosu-Ampofo, Asiedu Nketiah must pull out of the race because there is no way he will beat him in the upcoming national elections, myjoyonline.com reports.



“If they have nothing to say, they should throw in the towel and withdraw from the race because I want to assure you that I will win this election and I will win it hands down, and I will lead the NDC to power,” he said.



Also, the NDC national chairman refuted assertions that he is against the presidential bid of former President John Drama Mahama.



“I have been loyal to former President Mahama and continue to be loyal to him, and I want to state that, if our delegates endorse him or vote for him, which I know is a possibility and likely scenario, I will give him my 200% support.



“I will work for him 24 hours to ensure that he wins the next elections and form the next government to bring the policies to rescue this country into reality,” he said.

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo is expected to face stiff competition from the outgoing General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, for the chairmanship position of the party.



The party's national elections are slated for Saturday, December 17, 2022.



Candidates will be contesting for various positions, including the National Chairman, National Vice-Chairmen, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organiser, and Deputy National Organiser, as well as the National Treasurer and Deputy National Treasurer.



Others are the National Communications Officer and Deputy, the National Women's Organiser and Deputy, the National Zongo Caucus Coordinator, and the National Youth Organiser and Deputy.



Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:









Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:







IB/BOG