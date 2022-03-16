Withdraw order for 10% rent charge on teachers’ salaries – GNAT to GES

General Secretary of GNAT, Mr Thomas Tanko Musah

GNAT says GES signed an agreement to provide free accommodation

Decision to deduct teachers’ salaries unfortunate - GNAT



Western Regional GES issues order for 10% salary deduction



The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) is demanding that, the Ghana Education Service (GES) withdraws its order for a 10 percent salary deduction from its teachers and staff occupying government bungalows.



According to GNAT, the order by the GES directorate in the Western Region goes against an agreement signed between the GES and the Teachers Unions in the Education Service in 2009 and another agreement signed in August 2020.



“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to remind the Ghana Education Service of Section 21(i) of the Collective Agreement, 2009 which deals with Staff Accommodation and states, without equivocation, that Headmasters, Assistant Headmasters, Senior Housemasters, Housemasters, Principals, Vice Principals, Headteachers, Assistant Headteachers, Frontline ADs and Guidance and Counselling Officers in 2nd Cycle institutions shall be provided with free residential accommodation (emphasised), and that, where there is no residential accommodation, the Service shall be responsible for the rents of the officers concerned.



“… Collective Agreement, August 2020, which also deals with Staff Accommodation and states, again without equivocation, that Accommodation may be provided (for) the following category of staff: Headmasters, Assistant Headmasters, Senior Housemasters, Housemasters, Principals, Vice Principals, Headteachers, Assistant Headteachers, Frontline Deputy Directors and Guidance and Counselling Officers and Chaplains and Imams in Second Cycle Institutions,” a statement by GNAT read.

A directive signed by the Director of GES in the Western Region, Mrs Felicia Agyeibea Okai, indicates that, the salaries of teachers and staff of the GES in the region who occupy government accommodation facilities are to be debuted by 10 percent.



According to the directorate, the order is in line with a Ministry of Finance circular dated May 15, 2006 for teachers to make the payments.



Read the full statement of GNAT below







