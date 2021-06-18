Withdraw your officers if banks fail to buy armored bullion vans - Sefa Kayi to IGP

Host of Peace FM's morning show, Kwami Sefa Kayi

Host of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kwami Sefa Kayi, affectionately called Chairman General, has backed the IGP's calls on banks to buy armoured bullion vans for the transport of currencies.

The IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh, in a statement to the press, reminded the banks of an earlier agreement between them and the Police to purchase fortified bullion vans to safeguard his officers.



“The IGP is also reminding the Association of Bankers to provide fortified armoured vehicles for carting currencies by the close of June 2021 as earlier agreed between them and the Police Service, lest the Police withdraws its officers for escort duties’,’ the statement read.



The reminder follows the murder of a Police officer at Jamestown on Monday, June 14, 2021.



Police Account



"Preliminary investigation shows that unidentified armed men on a number of motorbikes crossed the bullion van which was on a pay/collection errand at about 1100 hours and shot at the police officer who was on escort duty on the van, killing him instantly. The armed men also fired sporadically in the air and on the driver, who sustained gunshot wounds and is responding to treatment.



"A hawker was also killed by the armed men when one of two ladies on the bullion van stepped out of the van and run towards the deceased seller's direction. Both ladies on the van, tellers of Mon-tran escaped unhurt but were sent to the hospital to be treated for trauma. Crime scene experts have already visited the scene of crime and are going through the necessary procedures," the Police recounted.

As a result, the IGP has directed the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take over the investigations.



Withdraw Your Officers



Mr. Sefa Kayi insists the IGP should be true to his word and withdraw his Police escorts if the banks don't meet the deadline.



He believed the banks have what it takes to purchase armoured bullion vans, so any of them that fails to comply with the directive should face the penalty.



''As for me, I support the IGP that, by the end of this month, if you don't provide security . . . he should withdraw all the Policemen. Because it's like taking your children out there to die," he stressed.