Without God, Akufo-Addo can never succeed and the economy will keep worsening - Charles Owusu

Former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu

Former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has said that the economy and tenure of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not succeed without divine intervention.

According to him, even though God is invisible, He wields enormous power and also rules in the affairs of men.



Speaking last week on Ekosii sen, a socio-political programme on Accra-based Asempa FM, Charles Owusu stated that the period to the election of President Akufo-Addo was heralded by a firm belief in God.



He, however, indicated that the president made a mistake when he sat aloof to allow for censorship on prophecies once he was elected.



In an apparent jab to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare - for his fight against 'fear and panic' prophecies - Charles Owusu lamented that such directives were not witnessed under the Biblical era of King Nebuchadnezzar.

He mentioned that the directive was tantamount to stifling the free speech of prophets adding that he was now happy the president has decided to turn to God to seek His face in rescuing the economy.



“When Akufo-Addo was going to become president, he said the Battle is the Lord’s. He didn’t say the battle was his. The biggest mistake Akufo-Addo made even though he has worked well is that in his journey, a certain man who claims to be a Christian got up and issued a fiat on prophecies.



“He was suppressing the voice of God, in that, he wants to dictate what prophets can say publicly. We didn’t even see that in the Nebuchadnezzar era. There was a prophet called Elijah who shut that Heavens and prevented rain until he eventually spoke to God. Nobody can quench the fire of God in this country!



“People were happy about the ban on prophecies because they said Owusu Bempah and Apai live have landed in trouble. There were pastors who were praying for Akufo-Addo every day but everybody stopped.

"I am happy the president is coming back to his first love. Without God, he can’t succeed. Without God, the economy cannot turn around. You might have all the ideas that you have but to no avail,” Charles Owusu said.



He added that it was God who made Nana Akufo-Addo president of the country and not his campaign message to electorates.



In his view, if the Akufo-Addo-led administration sidesteps God, it will stumble in the management of the economy



President Akufo-Addo acknowledging the challenging times the country faces while addressing 12th Biennial conference of the Methodist Church of Ghana at Winneba said he was confident God will help turn around the ailing economy.

“I will continue to have abiding faith in God to help turn the fortunes of the nation around together with appropriate policies, determination and hard work, and I urge all to have same beliefs that the fortunes of Ghana under the Presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo will be restored, the battle is the Lord’s.” the President said.



The economy has in recent times been experiencing a downturn with citizens lamenting the increased cost of living.



Ghana’s inflation rate for the month of July was 31.7% per data put out by the Ghana Statistical Service.



The recent developments prompted the government to initiate contacts with the International Monetary Fund for a programme.

Amid the downturn, international rating agencies such as Fitch and Standards and Poor have downgraded Ghana's economy.



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:







DS/SARA