'Without justice there will be no peace' – Family of slain protestors fume

• Ibrahim Mohammed was attacked by a mob on June 25, 2021

• He was admitted to the Komfo Anokye Hospital where he died on Monday, June 28, 2021



• Some youth took to the streets to protest against this unlawful act



Family members of some deceased protestors in Ejura have vowed to take matters into their own hands following the death of their ward should justice not prevail.



This comes after some youth took to the streets of Ejura to protest the death of one Ibrahim Mohammed also known as ‘Kaaka’ leading to the deployment of the military on Tuesday June 29, 2021 to help quell the protests. The soldiers opened fire on the protesters resulting in the death of two persons and four others sustaining injuries.



‘Kaaka’ was a campaigner of the #FixTheCountry movement who died on Monday June 28, 2021 after he was allegedly attacked by a mob on June 25, 2021.



Some family members recounting the latest ordeal which occurred in Ejura expressed their displeasure at the turn of events in a Joy News interview monitored by GhanaWeb.

A leader of one family said; “We know in Ghana there is no justice because this is not the first time…If the government of Ghana thinks they will leave justice into the hands of the population, we are ready to take justice and serve justice by ourselves”



"This government must try and filter out the vigilante groups out of the Ghana Armed Forces. Have you ever seen a warning shot breaking the leg of somebody? How can the military do this when we are not in war? What has the military got to do in the middle of peaceful demonstrators and so they internationally killed our brother [Kaaka]. All we want is justice and without justice there will be no peace,” he fumed.











