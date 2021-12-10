'Without money, we’ll be reduced to writing long letters without any force' - SP

Kissi Agyebeng

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has said “without money”, his office “can’t do anything”.

“We will be reduced to writing long letters without any force,” he noted at a press conference on Thursday, 9 December 2021 to mark international anti-corruption day.



According to him, “various divisions ought to be established on the ground; finance, administration, operations, investigations, prosecutions, strategies, communications, assets recovery, and management”.



“All these have to be instituted”, he said.



“In respect of all these, without money, we cannot do this,” Mr Agyebang said.



“What was put there, I have seen but it doesn’t match up to my expectations but I cannot give up.”



“I do not see it as a closed case”.

“I will keep pushing; we will keep pushing and we will keep engaging, so we get the necessary resources to fund our operations,” he said.



The 2022 budget allocated GHS170,504,000 to the office of the special prosecutor.



Some GHS65,000,000 of that amount will be for paying employees.



Mr Agyebeng also told journalists that his office has reviewed some 31 cases, adding that the office will, “in due course, commence the prosecution of the cases it considers strong”.



“There is no case commenced by the OSP pending in the courts at the moment”, he noted.