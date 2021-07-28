'Without the truth, citizens would not have decent livelihood' - Bishop

A church congregation

A Bishop has stressed that without the truth, it will be difficult for the nation to have a decent livelihood to help enhance standards of living.

Bishop Emmanuel Astiko, founder and the General Overseer of the Power Mission Church International, made the point when preaching to close a four-day revival at the church’s headquarters at Dzodze in the Ketu North District of the Volta Region.



He asked the citizenry to co-operate with each other and help weed out the bad lots among them, with a view to protecting the image of the church and the country.



He called on Ghanaians to pursue the truth to help move the country forward in its development agenda.



Bishop Astiko advised Ghanaians to be law-abiding, by living in peace and harmony with themselves and desist from undermining, backbiting, and any other act that could lead to litigation or conflicts,



Speaking on the theme: “The Bible and Reconciliation”, he asked the youth to embrace national programs and contribute towards helping to realize a better agenda for the country, adding that, Christians must at all times rely on Christian ways in reconciling feuding parties.



The man of God rebuked the youth to be law-abiding and work vigorously to project a good image of themselves and also cautioned them to be resolute and say no to any form of actions that would mar their future career, “since we need peace at all time.”

He cautioned the youth to stay away from violence and remain resolute and not to allow themselves to be used to foment trouble and live exemplary lives for their peer groups to emulate.



The Bishop observed that fomenting chaos and confusion to serve anyone’s political agenda would not augur well for the country.



He asked political parties and the citizenry not to allow their political interests to override the interest of the state and warned the youth against violence.



Bishop Astiko assured the congregation of God’s comfort and peace and stated that God, who did new things in the midst of His people and would replace the afflictions of Christians with unending joy.



He added that if Christians would continue to trust and focus on the Lord, He would make everything including their marriages, finances, businesses, and spiritual lives new for them.



During an altar call after the sermon, 27 people accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as their personal Saviour and committed their lives to serve Him.