Woman, 35, commits suicide after husband grabs new lover

The incident occured in Kasoa

A 35-year-old married woman, Rebecca Amoah, has committed suicide by hanging at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region.

Information gathered by EIB Network Central regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan reveals that the deceased committed the act out of alleged extra-marital affairs by her husband.



According to residents in the area, she had told her husband she was going through trauma and will end her life as a result of his extramarital affairs.



True to her words, on Wednesday 20th October 2021 around 5:30 pm she committed the act in the absence of her husband.

A co-tenant who gave her name as Forgive Adeku narrated that the deceased locked herself in the room before committing the act adding that it had to take a carpenter to break her door where her lifeless body was found hanging on the ceiling fan.



Forgive Adeku explained that the deceased husband was then called and a report was then made to the Kasoa Police who came to convey the body to the mortuary.



The Kasoa Police has commenced investigation to unravel what might have caused the death of the mother of two.