Woman, 39, hangs herself in kitchen, body decomposed at Abeadze Kyeakor

The case has been reported to the Abeadze Domenase Police Command for investigation

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 39-year-old woman, Maame Efua has committed suicide by hanging herself at Abeadze Kyeakor in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The mother of three hanged herself in someone’s kitchen at the time the owner had traveled.

The deceased is believed to have taken her life about five days ago due to the decomposition state of the body.

Report gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the deceased who was sick and was seeking healing from a prayer camp left the prayer camp some days ago until her demise.

Residents in an interview said they smelled a bad odor on Sunday, June 12, 2022, afternoon, and their curiosity led them to follow the direction the scent was emanating from only to see that a woman had committed suicide.

Her decomposing body which had maggots and water oozing from her mouth, nose, ears, and other parts was seen hanging on a rope in the kitchen.

The door was locked outside and the window was broken leaving the residents to suspect she passed through the window and entered the room and took her life.

Environmental Health Officer from Mankessim Municipality and his team arrived at the incident scene and conveyed the body for burial.

The case has been reported to the Abeadze Domenase Police Command for investigation.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
