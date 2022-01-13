Woman, 41 arrested with 27 slabs of suspected marijuana

Margaret Chapo was arrested by Police in the Oti Region

A 41-year-old woman Margaret Chapo has been arrested by Police in the Oti Region for transporting slabs of dried leaves suspected to be illicit drugs.

According to information available on this website, Police picked up intelligence that some group of persons were transporting narcotics drugs from Hohoe to Kpassa.



As a result, a team of men from Oti Region were deployed to Nkwanta – Hohoe highway on patrols.



The team intercepted a Ford bus with registration no. VD 88 – 20 with passengers on board from Hohoe heading towards Kpassa.

After a thorough search conducted in the bus, the Police discovered 27 slabs of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs



The slaps were seized and the suspect Margaret Chapo have since been in the custody of Police assisting in the investigation.