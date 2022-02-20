Woman, 60, found dead with head decapitated, other parts of the body missing

Murder

A woman believed to be in her late 60s has been found dead with head decapitated, other parts of the body missing at Taabre in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.

The name of the deceased is not immediately known as residents failed to identify her.



Some Residents in the area who have been gripped with fear said they only discovered the body of the deceased on Friday, February 18, 2022, at around 5:00 p-m.



A resident close to the scene who spoke to OTEC News' Kwame Agyenim Boateng Boateng on condition of anonymity said the stomach of the deceased had been dissected with most of her internal organs gone.



He noted the decapitated head was however left on the scene causing massive fear and panic in the community.

"Honestly I couldn't get closer upon seeing the gruesome nature of how the woman had been butchered in such wicked manner by her assailants ". He said.



He disclosed that the deceased had come to stay with a friend at the town's new site barely two weeks ago.



Meanwhile police officials from Akropong have conveyed remains of the deceased to morgue for further investigations.