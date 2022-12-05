Woman collapses after CCF gifts her GH¢10,000

Madam Asare, her daughter and her sister in tears of joy

What was meant to be a moment of joy, turned into tears when Crime Check Foundation (CCF) pulled a surprise at a penniless mother of four, Sarah Asare.

Madam Asare could not stand it and nearly collapsed when she was handed an amount of Ten Thousand Ghana cedis to cater to her needs.



The poor woman lived in a dilapidated wooden kiosk with her children and two other relatives because she said she could not afford to rent a decent room.



Madam Asare told crimecheckghana.org that her husband abandoned her a decade ago and since then she has been toiling to cater to her children.



She said she had been sick but seeking medical care was far from her thoughts.



It was a sunny Tuesday afternoon and Madam Asare least expected a ray of hope of getting out of her predicament.



However, going about its normal activities of helping deprived individuals on the street, the team from Crime Check Foundation led by its Executive Director, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng spotted Asare heading towards her kiosk as though it was her last day on earth.

The team caught up with her and followed her up to her kiosk only to find out her deplorable living condition.



With support from a donor, Sean Frimpong aka Zoro King, CCF gave the pauperized woman a sum of Ten Thousand Ghana cedis to help her improve her condition.



It was all tears of joy when Asare, her daughter, and her sister joined to thank CCF and Zoro King for the aid.



“God bless you CCF and Zoro King. I have never seen this amount of money in my life. God bless you,” they showed appreciation amid tears.



The Street Charity Series



Many underprivileged individuals on the streets of Accra have had their lives changed for the better through CCF’s support of their businesses.