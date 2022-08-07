0
Woman critically injured as fire destroys five-bedroom house at Ahenkro

WhatsApp Image 2022 08 05 At 1.jpeg The fire erupted Friday morning destroying properties and displacing tenants

Sun, 7 Aug 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

A woman sustained severe burns when fire swept through a five-bedroom apartment at Ahenkro, near Offinso in the Ashanti Region.

The fire which erupted Friday morning also destroyed properties and rendered affected tenants homeless. Locals had already battled the blaze when firefighters arrived at the scene, according to eyewitnesses.

The officers were assessing the extent of damage as part of investigations. They confirm the woman was receiving treatment at a nearby health facility.

