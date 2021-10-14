Woman crushed to death by cargo truck

The deceased is a 32-year-old identified as Abena Anokyewaa

A 32-year-old woman identified as Abena Anokyewaa, has reportedly died in an accident at Ahenema Kokoben in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.



The mother of one, according to a Daily Guide report sighted by GhanaWeb, was hawking broad along the Ahenema Kokoben road when she was knocked down by a truck.

Akwasi Adabor, the Assembly Member for the area, narrated that a cargo truck loaded with biscuits and other assorted items failed its breaks and ran into the deceased killing her instantly.



“The sad part was that she saw the coming truck, tooting the horn for all her colleagues to run for cover but fell in the process and the truck also fell on her,” Adabor added.



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation while the driver of the cargo truck has been arrested by the Police to assist in investigations.