Woman crushes to death while speeding to catch her ‘cheating’ husband

She perished in a gory accident

A Ghanaian woman has reportedly been involved in a fatal accident after speeding to catch her “cheating” spouse.

Reports state that the lady had been told that her husband had picked up a woman with whom he is sexually involved with.



She was therefore in a rush to catch her husband with the alleged mistress but unfortunately met her demise.

Celebrated journalist, Mabel Aku Baneseh, took to her Facebook page to break the news which has received mixed reactions.



She wrote: “A woman died on the motorway. She was going to Tema to verify claims there was a woman in her hubby’s car. She never got there to even know whether or not the said woman was her hubby’s cousin, co-worker or mere friend. Don’t allow lies to lead you to your grave” She posted on Facebook.