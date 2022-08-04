2
Woman dies after Immigration car knocks her down

Thu, 4 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A vehicle belonging to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has knocked down a woman to death, DailyGuidenetwork.com reports.

The sad incident happened today, August 4, 2022, around the Ammunition Base Depot of the First Batallion of Infantry, Michel Camp in the Kpone-Katamansu District.

The speeding Nissan vehicle, with registration number GI 266, according to the Daily Guide report, killed the woman on the spot.

The report adds that some police personnel are at the scene to help ease the vehicular traffic caused by the accident.

The police and Ghana Immigration Service are yet to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, investigations have began

