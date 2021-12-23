Woman gets help after breaking 7 crates of eggs while alighting from ‘trotro’

File Photo

Traders cash in as Christmas approaches

As Christmas day approaches, many traders are cashing in on products which accompany the occasion.



One of such products which are highly sought after are eggs which have high nutritional benefits.



It is for this reason that a trader named Ramatu travelled to a poultry farm in Aburi to buy eggs to sell to her customers.



However, she was unlucky as the 7 crates of eggs she had purchased broke after alighting from a commercial bus popularly referred to as ‘trotro’.

Luck, however, shone on Ramatu as a passer-by who is also the Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, saw the incident and offered help.



Narrating the incident on his Facebook timeline, Mr. Asare said he was touched by the sorry sight of the distraught woman.



“We just drove past a woman on the Mamfe-Koforidua stretch. She was down hearted after she broke all 7 crates of eggs she was selling. Ramatu, a Wangara, had travelled to a poultry farm in Aburi to buy the eggs, only to lose all immediately after alighting from the trotro at her business destination. The cost price for the seven crates was 23*7= GHC 161. She would have made about GHC 21 profit if she delivered all 7 crates safely.



“I immediately held back my tears; gave her enough to start the business again, cover her profit and take a trotro home. I asked her to take good care of the baby, and to remember me in her prayers to Allah.



“Merry Christmas to Ramatu and all her likes. Let’s all hold a hand this xmas. Life no be easy for some ooo. Your lunch money could be someone’s capital,” he wrote.





