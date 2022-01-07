Woman granted bail for biting fisherman’s penis

She was granted a GHS 30,000.00

Source: GNA

A 35-year-old trader, Agnes Yankah who bit the penis of Kobina Emanu, a fisherman, during a brawl has been granted a GH¢30,000.00 bail with two sureties earning not less than GH¢3,000.00.

The two were arrested for publicly fighting and disturbing public peace. Emanu 37, has also been granted GH¢10,000.00 bail with two sureties by a Cape Coast Circuit Court on Thursday.



They both pleaded not guilty to the charges of causing unlawful harm and disturbing public peace respectively and would re-appear in court on Monday, February 7, for trial to start.



Prosecuting, Inspector Emmanuel Annan told the Court presided over by Mrs. Dorinda Smith Arthur that Emanu and Yankah were engaged in fishing activities and spent most of the time at the Legion Hall seashore area.



The prosecutor, however, said on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at about 0700 hours, Emanu returned home from his fishing expedition and used a bucket belonging to Yankah to fetch water to wash his canoe without her consent.

This resulted in a confrontation between them and the process, Emanu slapped Yankah, but they were separated.



The prosecution said in a few minutes, Emanu who was angered by the turn of events became aggressive leading to another fight resulting in Yankah biting his penis.



He said Emanu bled profusely and was rushed to Ewim Polyclinic, where he was admitted, treated, and later discharged.



Yankah reported the case to the police and was issued a medical report form and after investigations, they were both arrested and charged.