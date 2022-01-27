Woman jailed 7-years for inflicting cuts on niece

Aku Koshie

A 49-year-old ex-convict, Aku Koshie who was jailed seven years for inflicting cuts on her niece has received support to re-integrate into society.

According to her, she subjected her niece to severe beatings with a piece of wood from a tomato box. She said her action left her four-year-old niece with injuries.



Speaking to Crime Check TV GH, her integration into society has been difficult as neighbours stigmatize her.



"Since I came back from prison, I have been living in a kiosk at Agbogbloshie in Accra. One of my neighbours always insulted me tempting me to retaliate but I try to restrain myself. I used to sell tomatoes but now I cannot get a capital,’’ she said.



According to a Counselor at the Nsawam Female Prison, Assistant Chief Officer (ACO), Reverend Bridget Ocansey, Ms. Koshie has undergone training and counselling and therefore has turned to a new leaf. She said she used to be hostile but has become hesitant following the teachings.



“When she came to prison initially, she would attack anybody who stepped on her toes. But now I can see a change in her,” she said.



CCF supports her

With contribution from a US-based donor, ‘Twins In America’, Crime Check Foundation (CCF) gave her Five Hundred Ghana cedis to start a business.



CCF’s crime prevention advocacy



Crime Check Foundation (CCF) has introduced programmes including the latest ‘Stay Away From Trouble’ as part of its crime prevention advocacy project.



Through these programmes CCF cautions the general public against acts that could land them in trouble in a bid to curb crime.



The Foundation screens one-on-one interviews with prison inmates bringing to bear acts that landed them into prison and the difficulties they face in custody.



It has also paid the fines of many petty offenders for their release.