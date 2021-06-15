Woman ‘kills' son at Taifa

The mother allegedly poised her son

Reports reaching Rainbowradioonline.com indicate that a young woman has poisoned her own son at Taifa, a suburb in Greater Accra.

It remains unclear what caused the suspect in question to carry out her action.



But information gathered by Rainbow Radio indicates that the lady who is dating two men, a Nigerian and a Ghanaian, decided to give the child to the Nigerian, although it was for the Ghanaian.



According to some residents who are infuriated by the incident, the suspect went for the baby from a trader who the original father had left in her custody.

It is alleged that she took the baby into an uncompleted building and gave him a poisonous substance killing the baby instantly.



She also attempted suicide by drinking bleach but was unsuccessful.



The suspect whose name is yet to be established is currently in the custody of the Police assisting with investigations.