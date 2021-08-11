Woman meets lifeless grandson after returning from market

The deceased is said to be a class four pupil of the Dompoase M/A primary school

Residents of Atonsu Bokro, a suburb of the Asokwa municipality of the Ashanti region were once again thrown into a state of shock when an 11-year-old boy was found hanged to death.

Okyere Boateng, a 11-year-old class four (4) pupil allegedly committed suicide at Atonsu Bokro near the Open Bible Ministry after he had reportedly refused to accompany his grand mum to shopping.



Owusu Brempong, Assembly member for the Bokro electoral area speaking to GhanaWeb said, the sad incident happened after the boy had refused to join his grandmother for shopping on Monday evening with the excuse that he was going to trim his hair.



His grandmother did not see him again until she received a distress call that her grandson had committed suicide.



The Assembly member further reveals that the grandmother left the 11-year-old boy at home while she alone went to the market for the shopping, but only came back to witness the shocking news of her life, thus after she received the call.

She met the lifeless body of her grandson hanging on a ceiling fan with a mosquito net being used to tie his neck.



Meanwhile, some nearby residents speaking to GhanaWeb said they couldn't believe how someone who allegedly hanged himself to death could be found with his legs touching the bed.



Two persons have however been arrested by the Asokwa district police in connection with the death of the 11-year-old boy. The two, who are all sons of the late Boateng's grandmother have since been detained by the Asokwa police to help in the investigation.



Meanwhile, the police command have conveyed the 11-year-old boy's body to a hospital morgue for an autopsy and a further investigation.



