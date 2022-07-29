1
Woman sells roasted plantain for over 15 years to support diabetic husband and six children

Hannah Anful Hannah Anful and host of the programme

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

Mother of six, Hannah Anful, has been selling roasted plantain for almost two decades to cater to her diabetic husband and children.

Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Mrs Anful indicated that her husband does not work due to his medical condition. As the breadwinner of her family, Mrs Anful roasts plantain to provide for the children.

“I’ve been to the hospital, but the situation hasn’t changed. I won’t divorce my husband just because of his condition; that causes many divorces. I want to work and provide for him.

He will also support me spiritually, so I can work and provide for the kids. My husband prays for me before I leave every morning,” she said.

Madam Hannah’s last born is ten years old and currently in school. She mentioned that her children come to help her sell whenever they can.

She advised young ladies to get a job and quit complaining because “you can’t just stay at home without a job. Even if it is water, you won’t be able to take care of your home if you don’t get a job.”

Moreover, she encouraged the youth to focus on making their lives better. She reiterated that they must find a job or start a business if they are unable to find one.

