Woman who beat house help to death was abusive - Report

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Reports from some residents who live close to Madam Janet Nsia, a woman who has been accused of beating her house help to death, have revealed how the accused person used to ill-treat the latter.



According to most of these residents, Mama Jane was fond of maltreating the late Akua Kyem as though she was not a human being. The reports further revealed that there was not a single day Mama Jane wouldn't be seen begrudging the deceased.



Further interrogation revealed that the deceased had been the second victim to die in the hands of madam Jane through similar maltreatment.



A 24-year-old Akua Kyem who died on Monday was said to have died after suffering a severe beating and bruises from her 57-year-old house mistress, Madam Janet Nsia.



The sad incident which happened at Anwomaso in the Oforikrom municipality of the Ashanti region saw some blood stains on the body of the deceased.

Madam Janet Nsia who earlier denied a hand in the death of her house help went to the Domeabra police to report the incident whilst she declared herself innocent.



In her earlier narration, madam Janet claimed that Akua was found dead in her room on Monday morning, thus after she had come home very late on the previous night and refused to talk to her even after she had asked why Akua was coming home late.



She has allegedly confessed to having struggled with the 24-year-old before her demise.



Despite her earlier claim of innocence, some nearby residents accused her of beating the girl the previous night, with most of them citing a noise that emanated from the struggles during the previous night. They told GhanaWeb on condition of anonymity.



Some also blamed her and wondered why she chose to go to the police instead of sending the girl to a hospital after seeing her lied helpless.

"If she did not know the girl was dead already, why did she choose to go to the police instead of sending her to a hospital?". An angry neighbour quizzed.



Mr. Kwadwo Peprah, the deceased's family head who spoke to GhanaWeb on Tuesday evening said, the accused who was sent to the Ejisu magistrate court on Tuesday confessed to struggling with the victim on the previous night over a misunderstanding.



According to him, Mama Jane who was said to have accused the victim of stealing her Five Hundred Ghana Cedis confessed to beating her with her hands and other objects like knives, etc.



Meanwhile, the accused, madam Janet Nsia has been remanded into prison custody by the Ejisu magistrate court and is expected to reappear in court on 12th October 2022.