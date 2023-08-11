Woman who declared love for Alan Kyerematen not an executive – NDC dismisses claims

The party have denounced knowledge of the said woman

The Ashanti Regional leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has dismissed claims that the region’s Women’s Organiser has been suspended following her public declaration for a flagbearership candidate of their opponents; the New Patriotic Party.

Earlier reports suggested that the Kumawu office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has sacked its Women’s Organiser, Akua Afriyie, for openly declaring her support for one of the candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race, Alan Kyerematen.



The sack was reportedly informed by a video in which she declared her admiration for the opposition candidate.



But in a statement dated August 9, 2023, the Ashanti Regional leadership of the NDC denied knowledge of any such woman identified in their records as a women’s organizer or party executive at any level.



Describing the reports as malicious, they noted that, “no such declaration has been made by any of our women’s organisers and no such purported suspension has been occasioned by any structure of the party”.



“The said name (Akua Afriyie) which is linked to the story does not exist in any of our records as a party women’s organizer or party executive either at the branch constituency or regional level,” it continued.

Background:



News reports said that the Ashanti Regional leadership had sacked its Women’s Organiser, Akua Afriyie, for openly declaring her support for one of the candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race, Alan Kyerematen.



The sack was said to have been informed by a video in which she declared her admiration for the opposition candidate.

In the video, Akua Afriyie was heard stating that even though she was a member of the NDC, should the NPP present Alan Kyerematen as its candidate, she would vote for him in the 2024 general elections.



She also added that Alan, who is a former Minister of Trade and Industry, had the vision that could save Ghana from its current hardships and also inspire the youth to greatness.



“I am currently not a member of the NDC or a member of the NPP but l am a strong supporter of Mr. Kyerematen,” she said, according to the report.



