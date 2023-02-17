Woman who slashed 5-year-old boy’s fingers for stealing fish begs for forgiveness

File photo

Ama Badu, the breastfeeding mother who inflicted knife wounds on a 5-year-old boy for attempting to steal fish at Wisiwisi in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region, is pleading with the community for forgiveness.

GhanaWeb earlier reported that the boy is on the verge of losing three fingers after his uncle’s wife inflicted knife wounds on him for trying to steal fish from a soup.



Ama Badu claims she lost self-control at the time of the incident, which resulted in the unfortunate situation and further promised not to repeat such a mistake.



In an interview with Angle TV, she explained: “I was opening the door and something pushed me. So, I said Akwasi come, always I warn you but you but don’t listen, and whenever your uncle even beats you then I get scared.



“So, there was a cane and there was a knife. I didn’t know what pushed me and I picked the knife to slash his fingers…I have stayed with him for long…so I’m pleading with Ghanaians to forgive me. I lost my temper, so please you people should forgive me, this won’t happen again.”



Background

According to the Angel FM report, Ama Badu chanced on the victim, Akwasi Alex Ofosu, trying to steal fish from a soup.



An eyewitness said the victim had recently lost his mother and was staying with his uncle and his wife.



The report added that the Akwasi was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.



“I heard Kwasi crying loudly, so I asked Sister Ama to enquire why he was crying and what had occurred, she replied that she had slashed off his fingers for stealing fish from her soup.



“I followed up by asking her if she had used a knife or a blade, to which she replied, ‘knife.’ So I remarked, 'sister Ama, you're wicked.' I then called the boy and along with another tenant gave him first aid," a neighbour recounted.

“What I saw yesterday is that the woman chopped the boy's fingers with a knife. One of my sisters was braiding her hair at the place and she heard the youngster crying so she asked him to come.



“Even though the aunt tried to stop him from coming, the sister insisted and when the boy arrived, we saw that three of his fingers had been cut,” another witness added.



AM/SARA