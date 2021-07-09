Women are the soul of agriculture – Agric personnel

Men cannot do it all without women

Founder and Executive Director of the Agrihouse Foundation, Alberta Nana Akua Akosa, has opined that women are the soul of agriculture, hence men cannot do it all without them.

In an interview with Eunice Tornyi on the African Women’s Voices show produced by eTV Ghana, she stated that when it comes to agriculture, women are the drivers and the engineers because they are not only producing, processing and packaging for themselves but feeding communities as well.



“We are more sympathetic when it comes to development within our communities so we extend that and practice agriculture not only for our revenue but also for our communities and that is why women are very key when it comes to agriculture or agribusiness”, she said.

Executive Producer of The Ghanaian Farmer, Enyonam Manye, also interviewed on the show, added that per her research, seventy percent of the agricultural sector is made up of women from production to marketing to processing.



According to her, this makes it clear that the men alone cannot feed the country without the support of women, and that also proves that women play a pivotal role in the agricultural sector.