'Women, be fearless' - Jael charges after taking top Hospitality Awards for 2021

Ghanaian hotel professional, Jael Agyei Akyeampong

Source: Kelly Nii Lartey Mensah, Contributor

Promising young Ghanaian hotel professional, Jael Agyei Akyeampong, has been recognized as a trailblazer in Africa's fast-growing hospitality industry.

Jael Akyeampong won the Most Admired Female Hospitality Professional in Ghana for the year 2021 at this 5th edition of the prestigious Hospitality Awards Ghana.



With years of experience in the tourism and hospitality industry in the UK and Ghana, Jael Agyei Akyeampong has constantly advocated for female inclusion in top roles for hotels and other hospitality businesses.



The business she currently manages, Park-Hill Hotel was also adjudged Best Accommodating Hotel by the Hospitality Awards on the night.



An ecstatic Jael can be described as a professional hotelier and gender advocate who goes exceptional standards when it comes to hospitality.



"Being here and being recognized by such an honor by the Hospitality Awards Ghana, not for only me but adjudging the place I work as the Best Accommodating Hotel in Ghana greatly humbles me"



"We have improved on our customer care and service delivery and the feedback from our clients speaks volumes with regards to these awards. I want to congratulate my colleagues at work and other professionals in the industry and urge especially the females in this sector to push to achieve greater heights. Our target is to the top so let's work hand in hand to uplift Ghana's image through hospitality"

Jael Akyeampong shared this in an exclusive interview with tourism content curator, Kelly Nii Lartey Mensah.



Jael Agyei Akyeampong is also the Director of Administration at AAWTH, a not-for-profit organization that was recently endorsed as Ghana's first-ever association for Women in Hospitality by the Ministry of Tourism Art & culture.



"This will serve as a constant reminder and source of joy that our efforts are not in vain. Being hardworking is one thing; being seen, heard, and celebrated is another. As a female General Manager in the hospitality industry, my advice to women who are starting is to be fearless. Never underestimate yourself; love what you do and be passionate about it." she said.



The Hospitality Awards Ghana is an annual scheme that celebrates outstanding heads of departments and teams who drive excellence and exceptional leadership in the hospitality industry.



