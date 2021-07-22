Women deserve recognition and opportunities too - Entrepreneur

Lord Ibrahim Sani receiving an award at the Spotlight Creative Arts and Business Awards 2021

Business magnate, Lord Ibrahim Sani, has called on Ghanaians, especially business moguls to empower women to be at the top.

In his view, Ghana can only develop if women are empowered and given equal opportunities to work.



In an interaction with the media, he said, "Women deserve recognition and opportunities too and there must be deliberate actions to address the under the empowerment of women in our society if we truly want to develop because women are very resourceful and given equal opportunities, would improve our lot."



The successful entrepreneur was adjudged the CEO of the Year at the Spotlight Creative Arts and Business Awards 2021.



He was also awarded for his contribution to the development of start-up businesses through partnerships and the leadership role he plays in the firms under the Sani Group.

His outfit has vast interests in the real estate sector across West Africa and has recently ventured into manufacturing and recycling.



"We are only starting here in Ghana so this award is an honour and will push us to focus on what we plan to do and achieve more," he said.



About 1,000 unemployed Ghanaians will get jobs in the coming weeks as the business mogul has signed a partnership with a global brand.



"What we have ahead is good for the country and especially the youth without jobs," he stated.