Women in academia who have been appointed to top positions in the last two years

These top academicians have been appointed to very high positions at their universities

It would seem that the year 2022 has so far proven to be a year for women, especially in academia.

And when Dr. James Emmanuel Kwegyir Aggrey made his famous, "If you educate a man, you educate an individual, but if you educate a woman, you educate a whole nation" statement, he must surely not have been wrong.



In this feature, GhanaWeb takes a look back at the number of women who have been appointed to top academic positions, particularly, in Ghana’s schools of higher learning, since 2021.



It must be stated that the University of Ghana alone has earned the highest numbers of these appointments, so much so that at the school, the top three highest administrative roles today are all occupied by women.



Here they are:



Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice-Chancellor, UG:



On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, the University of Ghana inducted a new Vice-Chancellor in the person of Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo.



The 49-year-old former pro-Vice-Chancellor made history on two different levels with her appointment: the youngest occupant of the office and the first woman to be appointed.



She became the 13th Executive Head of the University of Ghana at a colorful ceremony held at the Great Hall, Legon; which also had some strong significance gender-wise.

This was due to two other history-making women who joined the new Vice-Chancellor on the stage as she was celebrated.



Until her appointment as VC, she was the Pro-Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic and Students Affairs at the University.



The first statement announcing her appointment (as acting VC) was issued in July, following the expiration on July 31, 2021, of the tenure of the then Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu.



"Prof. Amfo in her inaugural speech promised to create a culture that promotes research, teaching and learning, administrative processes and extension activities driven by technology and anchored in humanism.



"She also outlined her goal of training students who are critical thinkers, technological adept, humane, culturally sensitive and ready to provide leadership for the country and continent," UG's Facebook page added.







Mary Chinery-Hesse, Chancellor, UG



Mary Chinery-Hesse was duly elected as Chancellor of the University of Ghana and subsequently inducted into office on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at a Special Congregation of the University held in the Great Hall.

The Chancellor is one of the three Principal Officers of the university; the two are the Chairperson of the University Council and the Vice-Chancellor.



The Chancellor is the head of the university and takes precedence over the other officers of the University.







Justice Sophia Akuffo, Head, UG Governing Board



Justice Sophia Akuffo served as Chief Justice of the Republic between 2017 till 2019 when she retired.



Her appointment to head the 20-member UG Governing Board was in June this year after the tenure of the last governing board elapsed in May.



It was the Governing Board that announced the Vice-Chancellorship appointment of Prof Amfo in August in an acting capacity. Justice Akuffo was in attendance when the new Vice-Chancellor took office officially.





Prof. Rosina Kyerematen, Dean of Students, UG



Ghana’s premier university, the University of Ghana, chalked another major feat for women when it named its first female Dean of Students.



Rosina Kyerematen, an Associate Professor of Entomology at the Department of Animal Biology and Conservation Science at the university, became the school’s first woman to occupy the high office.



“I’m so happy … my friend and inspiration Prof Rosina Kyerematen. First Female Dean of Students in the Premier University… Congratulations are in order Prof,” Esinam Seade, an external consultant at the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana – AHK Ghana, shared on her verified Facebook page.



An official tweet from the University of Ghana also congratulated the professor on her new role.



“Prof. Rosina Kyerematen has been appointed as the new Dean of Student Affairs. Her appointment takes effect on August 1, 2022. Ayekoo!” the tweet read.







Victoria M. Puoyeng Kunbuor, Registrar, GIMPA

The Governing Council of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) recently appointed Victoria M. Puoyeng Kunbuor as the first female Registrar of the Institute.



Her tenure takes effect from Thursday, September 01, 2022.



Prior to her appointment as the Secretary of the Institute, she was the Director of Human Resource Management from December 2017 until this elevation.







