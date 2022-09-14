0
Menu
News

Women must establish useful networks - Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong

Young African Women Congress Group Photo Young African Women Congress group photo

Wed, 14 Sep 2022 Source: Nana Boateng Kakape

The Executive Director of Amea Foundation Ghana, Mrs. Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong, has admonished women to build useful networks that would enhance their progress and development in life.

She made these statements at the breakfast meeting held by the Ghana Chapter of the Young African Women Congress (YAWC) Network in Accra on Saturday 10th September, 2022.

As the main speaker for the event, she recounted the enormous benefits she has had from useful networks and how it has enhanced her work as a philanthropist and a politician.

She further charged the attendees of the meeting who are members and nonmembers of the YAWC Network to be deliberate about establishing contacts but she was quick to add that the credibility of the people they network with must be put into consideration since people with little or no integrity will not make the whole purpose of networking achievable.

As an active member, Mrs Kyeremanteng Oppong encouraged women to join the YAWC Network since it is the best platform to catapult them to the realization of their aspirations.

The Young African Women Congress (YAWC) Network is a fraternity of young women of African descent living in Africa and the diaspora who seek to be empowered and be themselves, changemakers for leadership and development on the continent.

Membership of the Network is segmented by Chapters based on country demarcations. However, there is a common goal that involves grassroots mobilisation of women for leadership and development through advocacy, training and projects.

Source: Nana Boateng Kakape
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama reveals details of a recent conversation with Kufuor
Watch Oppong Nkrumah's shock after Akufo-Addo's question
'I'm not so sure if Aisha Huang was deported or fled the country' – Akufo-Addo
Aisha Huang: Evidence provided to support claims of CSSMA president
Mahama lists bills he foots since 2017
Mahama replies Dame
Akufo-Addo slams SC critics
Meet the Labour MP providing oversight over UK exchequer
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Foreign leaders banned from attending with private jets
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges